BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide enters into $325 mln term loan credit agreement

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp says on march 24, 2016 entered into a $325 million term loan credit agreement

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp says credit facility matures on march 24, 2021

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp says credit agreement is in addition to existing $1.5 billion credit facility