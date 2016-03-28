版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Venrock Healthcare Capital reports 7.1 pct passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, L.P. reports 7.1 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as of March 16, 2016 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1MwPrzN Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐