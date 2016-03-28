版本:
BRIEF-Southern CEO Thomas Fanning's FY 2015 total compensation $11.9 mln

March 28 Southern Co :

* Says CEO Thomas Fanning's total compensation for 2015 was $11.9 million versus $11.5 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1RLDvfL Further company coverage:

