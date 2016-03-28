版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp files for mixed shelf offering amount not disclosed - SEC FILING

March 28 Fifth Third Bancorp :

* Fifth Third Bancorp files for mixed shelf offering amount not disclosed - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XZ4brY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

