版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-NextEra Energy-Hawaiian Electric merger gains support of 5 native Hawaiian organizations

March 28 Nextera Energy Inc

* Says co, hawaiian electric industries say proposed merger has gained support of five native hawaiian organizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐