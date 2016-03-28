BRIEF-Ambac Financial names David Herzog, Ian Haft as new independent directors

March 28 Ambac Financial Group Inc :

* Ambac announces appointment of David Herzog and Ian Haft as new independent directors

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Haft is a partner at Cornwall Capital Management LP

* Alden Global Capital, Axonic Capital, Cornwall Capital, Evermore Global Advisors, entered into support agreements with co

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Herzog is retiring next month as chief financial officer of AIG

* Says as per support agreement, shareholders agreed to vote shares in favor of co's nominees at 2016 annual meeting

* Says directors Eugene Bullis and Victor Mandel are not standing for re-election at Ambac's 2016 annual meeting