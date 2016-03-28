BRIEF-Trovagene terminates employment of CEO Antonius Schuh and CFO Stephen Zaniboni for cause

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
March 28 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene terminates employment of CEO Antonius Schuh and CFO Stephen Zaniboni for cause
* Filed a complaint against Dr. Schuh and Mr. Zaniboni for, among other things, breach of fiduciary duty
* Alleges that Dr. Schuh and Mr. Zaniboni failed to present a lucrative corporate opportunity to trovagene
* Complaint asks that Dr. Schuh and Zaniboni be required to turn over their interests in these new therapeutics to Trovagene
* Appointed DR. Thomas Adams , company's chairman of board, as CEO on an interim basis
* All changes are effective immediately Source text for Eikon: )
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2jp373S Further company coverage: