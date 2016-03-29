版本:
BRIEF-Valartis Group to sell Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG to Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd.

March 29 Valartis Group AG :

* To sell Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG to Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd.

* Agreed sales price of 70 percent of Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG totals 77.7 million Swiss francs ($79.75 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

