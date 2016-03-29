BRIEF-Tronox CEO says he has colon cancer

March 29 Tronox Ceo In Letter

* Thomas casey, chairman and ceo, issued a message to colleagues, customers and shareholders informing them of a medical condition

* Board has adopted a plan whereby should casey be unable or unwilling to continue to serve as ceo, board will appoint an interim ceo

* "would like to let you know that i am fighting colon cancer and am currently undergoing chemotherapy"

* Board is in process of identifying several candidates for interim ceo position - sec filing

* "have been tolerating treatment well and have been able to work leading our company substantially as normal" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)