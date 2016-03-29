BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says investigating internal matters at subsidiary

March 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging ltd. Announces findings by its subsidiary, plaza centers, with respect to certain agreements executed in the past

* Become aware of some issues with respect to some agreements executed in past by plaza in connection with casa radio project in romania

* Plaza's board has appointed chairman of plaza's audit committee to investigate matters internally

* Plaza has approached and is co-operating fully with relevant romanian authorities

* Plaza's board has also appointed independent law firms to perform an independent review of issues raised

* Following plaza's report, co's audit committee has decided to appoint special committee to examine matters raised in plaza's announcement