BRIEF-Onvia says company and CEO Hank Riner entered into transition and release agreement

March 29 Onvia Inc
* On March 28, co and Hank Riner, current president and
chief executive officer entered into a transition and release
agreement - sec filing
* Under terms, Riner will transition into planned retirement
and 12-month consulting relationship with co
* Riner's transition to be effective no later than June 30,
2017 or such earlier date that Onvia selects and announces a new
chief executive officer
* Riner will continue to serve as company's president and
CEO on a full-time basis through transition date
* Under terms of transition agreement, Riner subject to
non-compete and non-solicitation obligations for 24 months
following last day of employment
