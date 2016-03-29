版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 01:00 BJT

BRIEF-Anevia selected by Quadriga

March 29 Anevia SA :

* Quadriga selected Flamingo head-end to be a part of a project to upgrade technical infrastructure of Grand Hotel Suisse Majestic in Montreux Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1Skam5K Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

