BRIEF-Stantec to acquire MWH in deal valued at $795 mln

March 29 Stantec Inc Says Deal Financing Also
Includes $450 Mln Senior Secured Amortizing Non
* Stantec to acquire mwh, a global professional services
firm with leading expertise in water resources infrastructure
* Stantec inc says deal valued at us$795 million
* Rate annual synergies of $33 million from deal
* Under terms of all-cash deal, unanimously approved by
boards of directors of both companies
* Says synergies are expected to be fully realized in 2017
* Says will acquire all of issued and outstanding capital
stock of mwh for a purchase price of approximately $793 million
* Key members of management team of mwh, including
presidents of key business units, will be joining stantec in
leadership positions
* Single digit accretive to adjusted earnings per share and
mid-teens accretive to adjusted eps in 2017
* Says acquisition is expected to be financed with a
combination of proceeds of an equity financing and new credit
facilities
* Deal is expected to be financed with $525 million public
offering of subscription receipts on bought deal basis at price
of $30.25/subscription receipt
* Cash deal
* Financing for deal also includes $800 million senior
secured revolving credit facility
* Revolving term credit facility, $525 million bridge
facility
