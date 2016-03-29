BRIEF-Emerson Radio Corp says analyzing strategic alternatives, including potential transition in business model

March 29 Emerson Radio Corp Says Has Previously
Disclosed One Of Its Key Customers Decided To Discontinue
Retailing In Its Stores Emerson
* Branded products
* Is analyzing impacts of the events to business,is
identifying strategic courses of action for consideration
* Emerson radio says board authorized special committee to
analyze other strategic alternatives, including potential
transition in co's business model
* Strategic courses of action for consideration include
seeking new licensing relationships
* Emerson radio says on march 28, 2016, board approved
workforce reduction plan; company will eliminate six positions
in company's u.s. Offices
* Emerson radio corp says will eliminate four positions in
company's hong kong office
* Board of directors also authorized its special committee
to analyze other strategic alternatives
* Emerson radio corp says workforce plan will result in a
reduction of approximately 23% of company's worldwide workforce
* Other strategic alternatives include potential transition
in co's business model, potential strategic acquisitions related
to transition
