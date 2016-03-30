BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding expects FY 2015 net loss of CHF 21 mln - 23 mln

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Expects to report a 20 pct - 22 pct increase in its consolidated revenues for year 2015 compared to same period last year
* Expects FY 2015 net loss in range of 21 million - 23 million Swiss francs compared to a net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs ($43.35 million) in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.