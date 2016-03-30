版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Conzzeta to acquire DNE Laser

March 30 Conzzeta AG :

* To acquire DNE Laser, Shenzen, China

* Will acquire a stake of 51 pct with a long-term option to increase position

* The closing of the transaction is planned by mid-year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

