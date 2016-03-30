BRIEF-Evolva Holding FY revenues up 25 pct to CHF 13.4 million

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 30 Evolva Holding SA :
* FY revenues up 25 pct to 13.4 million Swiss Francs ($13.86 million)
* Expect 2016 revenues to remain around level of 2015, subject to product ramp and milestone achievement
* Cash position of 83 million Swiss Francs at year-end 2015
* Expect to see higher revenues in second half of year than in first
* In 2016 expects to enter 2-3 new important partnerships for new products and/or for new research and development programmes
* FY net loss 31.8 million Swiss Francs versus loss 21.8 million Swiss Francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.