版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Comet Holding is issuing a 5-year bond

March 30 Comet Holding AG :

* Is issuing a 5-year bond

* Interest rate is determined during the bookbuilding process and set within the range of 1.75 pct to 2.25 pct

* Proceeds are to be used in connection with the planned expansion at its headquarters in Flamatt Source text - bit.ly/1ZKnEhv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐