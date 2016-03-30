BRIEF-Comet Holding is issuing a 5-year bond

March 30 Comet Holding AG :

* Is issuing a 5-year bond

* Interest rate is determined during the bookbuilding process and set within the range of 1.75 pct to 2.25 pct

* Proceeds are to be used in connection with the planned expansion at its headquarters in Flamatt