March 29 Galane Gold Ltd

* Galane gold ltd. Settles outstanding claims with former mining contractors of its subsidiary galaxy gold mining limited

* Galane gold ltd says traxys parties to settle claim for $4.3 million of debt owing by galaxy for issuance by co of debentures of us$3.2 million