BRIEF-Banque Profil de Gestion FY profit at CHF 0.11 mln

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 30 Banque Profil De Gestion SA :
* FY profit for financial year 113,813 Swiss francs ($117,855) versus 137,224 Swiss francs year ago
* FY operating loss 459,187 Swiss francs versus profit of 393,224 Swiss francs year ago
* 2015 solvency ratio in respect of minimal capital requirements 76.4 pct versus 66.2 pct year ago
* 2015 flat CET 1 7.0 pct
* Proposes no FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9657 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.