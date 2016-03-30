版本:
BRIEF-Banque Profil de Gestion FY profit at CHF 0.11 mln

March 30 Banque Profil De Gestion SA :

* FY profit for financial year 113,813 Swiss francs ($117,855) versus 137,224 Swiss francs year ago

* FY operating loss 459,187 Swiss francs versus profit of 393,224 Swiss francs year ago

* 2015 solvency ratio in respect of minimal capital requirements 76.4 pct versus 66.2 pct year ago

* 2015 flat CET 1 7.0 pct

* Proposes no FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9657 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

