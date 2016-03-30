版本:
BRIEF-SciBase signs distribution agreement in Switzerland

March 30 SciBase Holding publ AB :

* Has signed a distribution agreement for Switzerland with CDP SWISS AG

* CDP SWISS AG specialize on medical technology products for dermatologists, with a focus on laser-based products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

