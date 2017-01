March 30 Mccormick & Company Inc

* Making a further revised proposal to board of Premier Foods of 65 pence in cash per premier foods share

* Revised proposal of 65 pence per Premier Foods share values premier foods at an enterprise value of approximately £1.5 billion

* Revised offer is subject to same limited confirmatory due diligence set out in Mccormick's announcement of march 24, 2016