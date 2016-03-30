版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 19:01 BJT

BRIEF-Comet Holding places new bond issue with maturity of 5 years

March 30 Comet Holding AG :

* Has successfully placed new bond issue with a maturity of 5 years

* Due to strong demand the issue amount rises to 60 million Swiss francs ($62.28 million) Source text: bit.ly/1pK4gEB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

