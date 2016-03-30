版本:
BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics says FDA grants orphan drug designation to its t-cell therapy

March 30 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :

* U.S. Food and drug administration grants orphan drug designation to adaptimmune's t-cell therapy targeting ny-eso for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

