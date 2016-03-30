BRIEF-BP signs framework agreement to explore opportunities for investment Kuwait Petroleum Corp

March 30 BP Plc :

* BP and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sign agreement outlining cooperation on oil, gas and petrochemicals

* BP and Kuwait Petroleum Corp signed framework agreement to explore possible opportunities for investment and cooperation in future ventures

* Agreement also includes the intention to study opportunities for joint investment in future oil and gas exploration both inside Kuwait and globally. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)