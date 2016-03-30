BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies reports Q4 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Q4 total revenue was $9.7 million, compared to $8.7 million
* For full year 2016, we expect revenue to be between $39 million and $43 million
* Plan to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by Q4 of 2016
* Expect 2016 gross margin to be between 27 pct and 29 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.