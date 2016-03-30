BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies reports Q4 loss per share $0.05

March 30 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 total revenue was $9.7 million, compared to $8.7 million

* For full year 2016, we expect revenue to be between $39 million and $43 million

* Plan to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by Q4 of 2016

* Expect 2016 gross margin to be between 27 pct and 29 pct