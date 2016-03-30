版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Intrexon says pilot plant for its methanotroph platform now operational

March 30 Intrexon Corp

* Pilot plant for its Methanotroph Bioconversion platform now operational

* Plant, which is located in south San Francisco , is dedicated to production of Isobutanol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

