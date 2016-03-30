版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Galmed Pharma data demonstrates significant reduction of inflammation

March 30 Galmed Pharmaceuticals

* Pre-Clinical data demonstrating significant anti-fibrotic activity of Aramchol in Methionine and choline deficient diet in mice

* Studies showed both statistically significant reduction of inflammation and statically significant effect on liver fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐