BRIEF-Semafo signs $120 mln credit facility

March 30 Semafo Inc

* Signs $120 million credit facility

* Facility is repayable in quarterly repayments of $15 million, from Q1 of 2019 to Q4 of 2020

* Proceeds from facility will be used for construction of Natougou Project located in Burkina Faso

* Under terms of facility, incremental $60 million will be drawn down by June 30, 2017