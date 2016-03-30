版本:
BRIEF-Semafo signs $120 mln credit facility

March 30 Semafo Inc

* Signs $120 million credit facility

* Facility is repayable in quarterly repayments of $15 million, from Q1 of 2019 to Q4 of 2020

* Proceeds from facility will be used for construction of Natougou Project located in Burkina Faso

* Under terms of facility, incremental $60 million will be drawn down by June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

