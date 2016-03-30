BRIEF-LM Funding America Q4 revenue $1.77 mln vs $1.82 mln in 2014

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 Lm Funding America Inc
* Q4 revenue totaled $1.77 million versus $1.82 million in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.