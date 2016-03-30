版本:
BRIEF-Eastmain Resources says Chairman did not provide consent to being named as potential member of new board

March 30 Eastmain Resources Inc

* Chairman confirms support for management

* Informed by Laurence Curtis, chairman, that Curtis did not provide consent to being named as potential member of reconstituted board

* Board and management remain committed to open dialogue with all shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

