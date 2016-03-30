版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Netapp CFO Ronald Pasek's annual base salary will be $550,000 - sec filing

March 30 Netapp Inc

* CFO Ronald J. Pasek's annual base salary will be $550,000 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

