公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust now estimates 2016 FFO of $1.79-$1.87/share

March 30 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* Now estimates that ffo for year ending dec 31, 2016 will be between $1.79 and $1.87 per diluted share Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TiohhL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

