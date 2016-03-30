版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Grammer seeks strong partners in U.S. and China -CEO

March 30 Grammer AG

* CEO, asked about acquisitions, says looking for strong partners in USA and China Further company coverage:

