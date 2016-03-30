版本:
2016年 3月 30日

BRIEF-Asure Software Q4 net loss per share excluding items $0.08

March 30 Asure Software Inc

* Revenue for quarter decreased 5% to $6.8 million from $7.1 million in same year-ago quarter

* Qtrly net loss per share, excluding items $0.08

* Asure software inc sees fiscal 2016 revenue $37.5 million to $38.5 million

* Sees Fiscal 2016 net income per share, excluding one-time items $0.12 to $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

