公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding says Zall E-Commerce completed acquisition of equity interest in company

March 30 Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd

* Zall Cross-border e-commerce investment completed acquisition of strategic equity interest in co as announced on March 17

* As a result of transaction, Zhi Yan and Gang Yu have joined Lightinthebox as directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

