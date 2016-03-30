版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Actinium Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation from FDA for Iomab-B

March 30 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Receives orphan drug designation from FDA for Iomab-B in treating refractory and relapsed acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients

* Iomab-B will soon begin a 150 patient, pivotal phase 3 multicenter trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐