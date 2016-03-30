版本:
BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc to rebrand its two Canadian alternative trading systems

March 30 Nasdaq Inc

* Rebrand of its two Canadian alternative trading systems

* Two canadian alternative trading systems will begin operating under names Nasdaq CX and Nasdaq CX2, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

