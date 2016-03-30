版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Retrophin says top-line results from duet study are expected in Q3 of 2016

March 30 Retrophin Inc

* Top-line results from duet study are expected in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

