公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Oxigene receives fast track status from U.S. FDA for CA4P

March 30 Oxigene Inc :

* Oxigene receives fast track designation from U.S. FDA for CA4P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

