BRIEF-Raging Capital Management supports AMBAC's board, management

March 30 Raging Capital Management Llc

* Raging capital announces support for ambac's board and management

* "fully supports ambac board's recommended slate of directors up for election at upcoming annual meeting"

* "hopes that canyon capital will terminate their unnecessary proxy contest and will support newly constituted board"

* Beneficial owner of approximately 1.1 million shares, or 2.4% of shares outstanding, of ambac financial group