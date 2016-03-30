BRIEF-Raging Capital Management supports AMBAC's board, management

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 Raging Capital Management Llc
* Raging capital announces support for ambac's board and management
* "fully supports ambac board's recommended slate of directors up for election at upcoming annual meeting"
* "hopes that canyon capital will terminate their unnecessary proxy contest and will support newly constituted board"
* Beneficial owner of approximately 1.1 million shares, or 2.4% of shares outstanding, of ambac financial group Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.