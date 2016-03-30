版本:
BRIEF-Ormat Technologies subsidiary signs agreement with Alevo Group unit

March 30 Ormat Technologies Inc

* Subsidiary has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Alevo Group SA

* Agreement to jointly build, own and operate Rabbit Hill energy storage project, located in Georgetown, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

