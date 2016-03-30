BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
March 30 Sandridge Energy
* Engaged advisors to assist with evaluation of strategic alternatives
* Alternatives may include seeking restructuring, amendment or refinancing of debt or reorganization under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code
* Management concluded that there is substantial doubt regarding co's ability to continue as going concern as currently structured Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TinDAQ (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.