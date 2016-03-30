版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Sandridge energy says engaged advisors to assist with evaluation of strategic alternatives

March 30 Sandridge Energy

* Engaged advisors to assist with evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Alternatives may include seeking restructuring, amendment or refinancing of debt or reorganization under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code

* Management concluded that there is substantial doubt regarding co's ability to continue as going concern as currently structured Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TinDAQ (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐