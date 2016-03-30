版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Geovax Labs enters research collaboration agreement with CDC to evaluate its Zika virus vaccine

March 30 Geovax Labs Inc

* Entered research collaboration agreement with cdc to evaluate immunogenicity and protective efficacy of its zika virus vaccine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

