BRIEF-Banner increases quarterly cash dividend to $0.21/shr

March 30 Banner Corp

* Board of directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend 17% to $0.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

