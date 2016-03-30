版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Kinross gold to proceed with phase 1 of Tasiast expansion

March 30 Kinross Gold Corp

* To proceed with phase one of Tasiast expansion

* Phase one is expected to increase mill throughput capacity from current 8,000 t/d to 12,000 t/d

* Phase one expected to reach full production by end of q1 2018 with estimated capital expenditures of about $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐