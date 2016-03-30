版本:
BRIEF-Chubb adds cyber bullying coverage to one of its policies

March 30 Chubb Ltd

* Added cyber bullying coverage to one of its policies to help cover clients from expenses associated with a cyber bullying incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

