版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 23:48 BJT

BRIEF-Adval Tech concludes agreement for purchase of Fischer IMF GmbH & Co. KG

March 30 Adval Tech Holding AG :

* Acquires automotive supplier in Germany

* On March 30, 2016 Adval Tech Group concluded an agreement for purchase of Fischer IMF GmbH & Co. KG in Endingen am Kaiserstuhl, Germany

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐