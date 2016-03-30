BRIEF-Fannie Mae says completed 6,592 loan modifications in february

March 30 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie mae releases february 2016 monthly summary
* Fannie mae says fannie mae's book of business increased at
a compound annualized rate of 0.4 percent in february
* Fannie mae says fannie mae's gross mortgage portfolio
decreased at a compound annualized rate of 27.8 percent in
february
* Fannie mae says fannie mae completed 6,592 loan
modifications in february
* The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate
decreased three basis points to 1.52 percent in february
* Fannie mae says the multifamily serious delinquency rate
decreased one basis point to 0.07 percent in february
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)