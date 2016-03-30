BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q3 revenue of $2.8 bln - $3.1 bln

March 30 Micron Technology Inc
* Micron technology inc sees q3 revenue $2.8 billion - $3.1
billion
* Micron technology inc sees q3 gross margin 16.5 percent -
19 percent
* Micron technology inc sees q3 loss per share $0.12 - $0.05
* Micron technology inc sees "strong" double digit bit
growth and related cost reductions for dram in fq3 as result of
deployment of 20nm technology
* Micron technology says 3d nand ramp in manufacturing
"proceeding well"; to see "significant" bit growth, cost per bit
reductions starting in fall
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $3.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
