BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q3 revenue of $2.8 bln - $3.1 bln

March 30 Micron Technology Inc

* Micron technology inc sees q3 revenue $2.8 billion - $3.1 billion

* Micron technology inc sees q3 gross margin 16.5 percent - 19 percent

* Micron technology inc sees q3 loss per share $0.12 - $0.05

* Micron technology inc sees "strong" double digit bit growth and related cost reductions for dram in fq3 as result of deployment of 20nm technology

* Micron technology says 3d nand ramp in manufacturing "proceeding well"; to see "significant" bit growth, cost per bit reductions starting in fall

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $3.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S